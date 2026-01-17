Canelo Alvarez: The $137 Million Mathematical Masterclass

This was not the Canelo who once hunted belts across divisions. This version operated behind a high guard, picked moments carefully, and kept exchanges limited. Punch output dipped. The opposition stayed manageable. He boxed like someone managing terms rather than forcing outcomes.

Activity Elsewhere Told the Real Story

Terence Crawford earned about $60 million for one fight and left with his standing strengthened. He stepped up to 168 pounds, took the centre, disrupted rhythm, and made Canelo look silly all night.

Naoya Inoue made roughly $62 million across four undisputed defences at super bantamweight. Four fights in one year. Three stoppages. Each outing treated like work that needed finishing, not surviving.

Canelo earned more than both while boxing twice.

The Fight That Never Came

David Benavidez remained on the outside. Rather than taking that tough fight, Canelo faced Crawford, a smaller man with speed and timing advantages. Benavidez moved on, went to light heavyweight, and beat David Morrell in February 2025 to secure interim status.

Canelo now looks closer to a veteran working clean rounds than a champion forcing fights into deep water. Safe defences. Limited risk. Predictable rhythms.

The Saudi money followed that choice. The ring work reflected it.

Event History: 2025

May 3, 2025

Canelo Alvarez def. William Scull by UD 12

Venue: ANB Arena, Riyadh

Streaming: DAZN PPV

September 13, 2025

Terence Crawford def. Canelo Alvarez by UD 12

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Streaming: Netflix

2025 Earnings

Total: $137 million

Salary and winnings: $120 million

Endorsements: $17 million

Sportico Top 20