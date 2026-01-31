Bryan Flores Wins Majority Decision Over Starling Castillo – Boxing Results

By the late rounds, Castillo was no longer building anything. He was trying to last. Flores kept his head off center, dug hooks downstairs, and forced exchanges that drained whatever spring Castillo had left. The punch numbers reflected it. Flores outlanded him 163 to 76 in power shots. That gap rarely comes from interpretation.

One judge still found a 95-95 draw. Two others scored it 98-92 and 96-94 Flores. The majority decision was official. The fight itself was clear. This was not a close bout distorted by bias. It was a one-way pressure job.

The WBC Fecarbox belt moves Flores forward on paper. In practice, it places him in the familiar holding pattern reserved for fighters without major network backing. At 140 pounds, alphabet titles stack quickly and clear slowly.

Pressure wins, belts multiply

Castillo entered with reach and stance advantages and left with fewer answers each round. Once Flores stepped across the lead foot and invested in the ribs, Castillo’s posture collapsed. He stopped turning Flores and stopped committing to counters. The southpaw angles never returned.

Flores looked like what he is. A disciplined pressure fighter with sturdy balance and reliable body work. He is not flashy. He does not erase opponents. He makes them smaller.

The co-feature followed a similar script. Rene Palacios took the NABF featherweight belt from Sulaiman Segawa on a split decision that rewarded inside work over cleaner long-range punching. Segawa landed more punches overall, 180 to 177, but Palacios controlled exchanges at close quarters. Another belt changed hands. T

Jordan White added the WBC International lightweight title with a cautious win over Willie Shaw Jr., punctuated by a ninth-round knockdown that widened otherwise modest separation. Francois Scarboro Jr. stayed unbeaten in a ten-round back-and-forth against Brandon Valdes, though the wide card raised eyebrows ringside.

Other Results:

DWayne Holmes (11-0, 6 KOs) TKO 4 (0:01) over Nestor Robledo (9-16-2, 7 KOs)

Ervin Fuller III (12-0, 6 KOs) UD (3x 59-50) over Eric Ruiz (17-13-1, 7 KOs)

Jeffrey Yu (9-2, 6 KOs) MD (60-54, 59-55, 57-57) over Brandon Gutierrez (5-4-2, 2 KOs)

