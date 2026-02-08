Canelo Alvarez is finally talking about his recent loss, but the narrative he is building feels a bit too convenient. In a recent sit down with Ring Magazine, the Mexican superstar focused almost entirely on his physical state instead of the tactical masterclass he faced. He talked about a lack of speed, poor weight recovery, heavy legs, and muscle cramps as the reasons he fell short. According to him, the spirit was willing, but the machinery failed.
This view glosses over the reality of what Terence Crawford actually did in that ring. Crawford did not win by default because Canelo felt sluggish in the championship rounds.
He took over by dominating the distance from the opening bell. He disrupted Canelo’s rhythm and turned the bout into a chess match that favored precision over raw power. Canelo spent the night waiting for an opening that Crawford simply refused to give him.
Explaining the Loss Instead of the Fight
Using physical ailments as a crutch is a classic way to shift credit away from an opponent. By blaming his body, Canelo hints that a healthy version of himself would have gotten the win.
Crawford was sharper and more composed long before fatigue could have realistically set in.
“My body didn’t respond the way I really wanted,” Canelo said to Ring Magazine about his performance. “I wanted to move faster. So, I felt a little bit tired, and my legs felt a little bit tired, too. I tried, but my body didn’t respond. I had cramps in my legs, so [my body] doesn’t respond the way I want.”
At 35 years old, Canelo is at a point where he should be prioritizing growth over damage control. When a legend starts blaming cramps and recovery issues instead of acknowledging a tactical level, it feels more like a defensive wall than an honest assessment.
Canelo is still a force in the sport, but these excuses do not help his legacy. Crawford was the better man on that night. Trying to find a way around that fact makes Canelo look like a fighter who is still struggling to accept the reality of the scorecard.
