The second fight did not resemble the first. Joshua stayed on the outside and boxed his way through twelve rounds. The approach recalled the cautious, disciplined style long associated with Wladimir Klitschko. Ruiz entered the ring at 283 and a half pounds and struggled to apply steady pressure. Joshua won a clear twelve-round unanimous decision, regaining his titles without ever being seriously threatened.

Ruiz later acknowledged that his preparation was not where it needed to be. The months between fights unfolded very differently from his earlier career. He went from fringe contender to champion in a short span, with money and attention arriving just as quickly.

“I don’t want to say that three months of partying affected me, but, to tell the truth, it did,” Ruiz said when reflecting on the loss. He pointed directly to his conditioning. “Being overweight held me back because I was looking for one or two punches. Normally I go for three or four punches.”

Ruiz reportedly earned between $16 million and $20 million for the rematch, a figure that dwarfed his previous purses. After the loss, Ruiz’s activity slowed sharply. He has fought only three times since, facing Chris Arreola, Luis Ortiz, and Jarrell Miller, with long stretches of inactivity between bouts.

The defeat itself did not end Ruiz’s career, but it marked the moment when momentum stopped. The rematch closed a window that had opened suddenly, and Ruiz has never fully regained that position.