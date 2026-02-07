Since their 2022 bout, the two fighters have moved in very different directions. Bivol stayed at 175 pounds, collected the remaining belts, and completed a long-awaited two-fight series with Artur Beterbiev.

After dropping a narrow decision in their first meeting, Bivol won the rematch to secure undisputed status, then underwent back surgery. He is still in recovery and is expected to return against IBF mandatory challenger Michael Eifert this spring. Beyond that, his options include a trilogy bout with Beterbiev or another defense cycle at light heavyweight.

Canelo, meanwhile, has been recalibrating. His September loss to Terence Crawford ended his reign at super middleweight and left him without titles. While Alvarez has made it clear he wants meaningful challenges rather than a soft reset, he has also acknowledged that Bivol will not be part of his immediate comeback plan.

That reality changes the rematch conversation. Canelo’s comments keep the idea alive in principle, but without any signals on weight, timing, or priority. Bivol, for his part, has active obligations and unresolved business that do not require revisiting a past opponent who has since returned to 168 pounds.

For now, the rematch exists in a holding space. It’s not dismissed and not yet pursued. It remains an option that can be referenced without being acted on, reflecting how far both careers have traveled since their first meeting.