With Joshua unavailable, attention has turned to Fury’s interim options. No opponent has been announced, though Sky Sports reported that American heavyweight Brandon Moore has been discussed internally as a possible option. Moore has indicated that any conversations are preliminary and that no formal offer has been made.

Moore is not a new name to Fury. The two previously worked together in sparring ahead of Fury’s third fight with Deontay Wilder in 2021. Moore has since put together a five-fight winning streak, including a decision victory over DeAndre Savage in September. His only professional loss came by knockout to Richard Torrez Jr. in 2024.

Visually, the version of Fury seen in his last appearance raised questions no press release could smooth over. He weighed 281 pounds in the loss to Oleksandr Usyk, lacked sharpness through the middle rounds, and looked older than his listed age of 37. Away from the ring since then, Fury has appeared heavy and soft in public, more like someone settling into middle age than an athlete preparing for another elite run. If that version turns up again, the opponent may matter less than the condition he brings with him.

For now, Fury’s comeback exists more as an idea than a scheduled event. Names continue to circulate, but the details remain absent.

Until something real appears, his return remains a moving target rather than a confirmed plan.