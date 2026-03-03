Fundora explained that his camp never fully stopped during the recovery period. Instead, the structure of the work changed. Some drills were reduced while others continued so that he could remain active without worsening the injury that forced the original date to move. He referred to the added time as a “blessing,” an unusual way for a fighter to discuss an injury delay.

That view reflects how Fundora approaches preparation. The 28-year-old treats boxing less as a short buildup tied to one event and more as a continuous routine built around steady work. Camps tend to blend together rather than start and stop with the calendar. Because of that approach, the postponement did not feel like a reset to him. It became an extended period focused on studying one opponent.

With the bout pushed back several months, Fundora gained a longer window to review Thurman’s habits than most camps normally allow. Fight schedules often change quickly and opponents sometimes shift late in the process. In this case the matchup remained intact while the date moved, allowing Fundora to keep the same focus throughout the delay.

The champion also views his rematch victory over Tim Tszyu last summer as the level he intends to maintain. That performance serves as the standard he expects to carry into the Thurman fight. From his perspective, the delay did not interrupt the work that had already been established. It simply extended the preparation for the next opponent.

The narrative heading into the March 28 fight in Las Vegas therefore looks slightly different from the usual injury story. Rather than describing the layoff as lost ground, Fundora presents it as additional time spent sharpening his approach and examining the opponent waiting across the ring.