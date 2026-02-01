Victory Sealed as Jarrell Miller’s Toupee Says “No Mas”

The shampoo excuse lands harder than the punches

After the scores were read, Miller leaned into it. Hard.

“So it’s funny right, I get to my mama’s house and she had some shampoo bottles under her table,” Miller told DAZN in the ring.

“I shampooed it, st was like bleach. I only lost my hair like two days ago, so I called my manager and said, ‘let’s slap that st on real quick’.”

Then came the punchline, delivered with the timing of a man who knew the clip was already viral.

“And Ibeh knocked that s**t off. It’s funny man, I’m a comedian.”

He doubled down later, same story, same grin. “I get to my mama’s house and I saw some shampoo bottles on the table,” Miller said. “I shampooed and hit was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair like two days ago.”

“So I called my manager and said, ‘Get me one of those manes,’ and I slapped that on real quick.”

“It’s funny, man. I’m a comedian and you’ve got to make fun of yourself.”

No denial. No cleanup. Miller handled the situation perfectly.

Ringside steals the scene

Once airborne, the toupee took on a second life. Fabio Wardley, watching from ringside, picked it up after it landed outside the ropes, placed it carefully on the chair next to him, and posted a video with the caption, “Don’t worry, I’ll keep it safe.” Skye Nicolson posed with it. The prop tour was underway.

“I’ve seen a lot in boxing but I’ve never seen that,” DAZN commentator Chris Mannix said, stating the obvious with suitable restraint.

Miller celebrated like the night had gone perfectly, then remembered he was still in a fight and reset. The cards favored him. The crowd had something else to remember.

He did not ignore his past. “I messed up” in 2019, Miller said elsewhere, referencing the failed test that canceled the Anthony Joshua fight. Since then, there has been a return, a loss, a draw, and now a win that will be remembered for ages for everything except the win.