Bidarian jokes about rigged narratives while Joshua eyes soft business

Joshua’s reward for an effortless night is more effortless nights

Joshua earned a easy payday for an evening spent bullying a novice and missing half his shots. Of course he took it. It was maximum purse, minimum jeopardy, global streaming. He didn’t need sharp timing. He just needed mass.

Now the talk is a February 14 return tied to Riyadh Season and a two-fight deal running into 2026. The rumoured opponent is Rico Verhoeven, a former kickboxing champion who surrendered his GLORY belt last month. That move didn’t signal ambition, it signalled availability. If Joshua needs another brand-name collision without heavyweight peril, Verhoeven fits the brief.

Hearn’s language gives the plan away

Eddie Hearn admitted there’s a February date pencilled in, but not an opponent. He referenced Turki Alalshikh, a short turnaround, and “we’re not gonna rush him back if he’s not quite ready.” When a fighter pockets £50m for a spar-friendly knockout, readiness usually means “is the bag ready?”

Hearn said the spring leads to Tyson Fury in 2026, with Wembley floated for August or September. None of that language was about form. It was about calendars, sites, and sequence. Fans talk about legacy; promoters talk about dates.

Paul’s broken jaw becomes marketing

Paul told Ariel Helwani he got his “ass beat,” said he thinks his jaw is broken, spat blood mid-interview, then claimed he wasn’t surprised to reach round six. He blamed cardio, weight, and “handling his size,” then said he’ll chase a cruiserweight world title. That isn’t delusion, it’s brand continuity. He avoids naming opponents because matchmaking requires risk, not slogans.

When Bidarian says he’s “so happy Jake is safe,” that is promoter language for “the event didn’t break the product.” A broken jaw counts as acceptable damage in that calculation.

Trending tags don’t clean the loss. They don’t fix fundamentals. They just prove once again that influencer boxing values sentiment over development.

Joshua leaves searching for a payday. Paul leaves searching for a dentist. The conspiracy theories don’t matter. The matchmaking does.