“I would love to fight three times this year,” Whyte said to iFL TV. “If not a comeback fight, then I’ll just go straight in again. I don’t care.”

Dillian will need to be careful, even in a rebuild-type fight. After 15 years in the pro ranks, he’s showing his age, as his hand speed has slowed and he labors against level lower-level opposition.

“The last few years I ain’t really fight. One hard fight, then six months, eight months, a year. That’s not good,” he said.

That approach signals a change. Earlier in his career, Whyte worked his way into position through targeted fights. Now the priority is to stay busy and take what is available.

The loss to Itauma has not altered his thinking. He treated it as part of the sport rather than something that requires a reset. However, we don’t really know what Whyte’s true thoughts are about continuing on. The way Moses plowed him in one, Dillian has got to have some self-doubt creeping in. Of course, with the money he can still make, it’s understandable why he would want to continue fighting.

“A loss to me is nothing. I’ve been losing my whole life, and I always come back,” Dillian said.

There is also a practical side to the shift. At this stage of his career, long waits do not serve him. Regular fights keep him visible and give him a chance to secure another opportunity without needing a defined route back through the rankings.

He also acknowledged that the current market does not guarantee him a clear next step, which makes activity a safer option than waiting on uncertain talks.

The shift is clear. This is no longer about building toward a specific place. It is about staying active while time still allows it.