Usyk guided Joshua through the city, including a stop at a memorial dedicated to those killed in the war. The visit stood apart from the fight card and reflected the conditions surrounding the week.

Anthony Joshua also met Ukrainian soldiers during the trip. He was thanked for coming at a difficult time, and one serviceman presented him with his unit patch.

Usyk explained why he returned to Kyiv despite being in training camp.

“I’m heading back to Ukraine, and not just like that… Tomorrow is the Rising Stars professional boxing night by @usyk17.promotions,” Usyk said.

“Of course, I can’t miss an event like this, even with training in full swing and my preparation for the May fight ramping up.”

“This is where new names rise and their big journey begins.”

Images from the visit show Usyk welcoming Joshua at Kyiv airport, with Joshua later attending a Ukrainian singing session during the trip.

The visit runs alongside the Usyk17 Promotions card, which features Daniel Lapin defending regional titles and Oleksandr Khyzhniak making his professional debut. Olympic gold medalist Oleksandr Khyzhniak is also scheduled to make his professional debut on the card.

Usyk continues to balance his role as a unified heavyweight champion with his work developing fighters in Ukraine. His long-term goal remains to fight again in the country before retirement.

“There’s a lot of talk about it. I really want the war to end. Nobody wants it more for the war to end than us, Ukrainians,” Usyk said.

“Yes, I’m training here [Spain] now because I can’t train in Kyiv. It’s not safe there.”

Joshua’s visit drew attention, but conditions on the ground did not change. He arrived while Ukraine remains under active conflict.

Video courtesy of Boxing King Media