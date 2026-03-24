The WBC middleweight champion kept his belt with a wide decision over Austin “Ammo” Williams on Saturday night, but the conversation afterward came back to Sheeraz and whether that fight gets revisited.

Adames’ position is simple. He believes he already settled it the first time. If Sheeraz wants to run it back, the approach has to come from his side.

“It’s him that should want it with me,” Adames said after the fight during a post-fight media scrum. “I was the one who beat him. If he wants vengeance, then he should send me the offer.”

That stance shifts the usual dynamic. Fighters coming out of close or disputed fights often push hard for a second meeting. Adames isn’t doing that. He’s treating it as a closed chapter unless Sheeraz decides otherwise.

The timing may work against the idea of a rematch happening any time soon. Adames may be waiting a while if he expects Sheeraz to come forward. Sheeraz is close to landing bigger fights, and going back to Adames after their last meeting would carry obvious risk. It’s not the kind of move fighters usually make when other options are available.

Their first fight, held in Riyadh in February 2025, ended in a split draw that never sat right with a lot of viewers. Adames appeared to do the cleaner work across the 12 rounds, which has fed the belief that he should have left with the decision. That perception only adds to the hesitation around a sequel from Sheeraz’s side.

Against Williams, Adames gave himself a clear night. He dropped him early with a right hand and controlled the fight from there, pulling clear on the scorecards without needing to take risks late. It was the kind of performance that allows a champion to slow things down and set terms rather than chase the next move.

Adames has also made it known he’s open to fights across a wide range, from 154 up to 168 pounds, which gives him options beyond the Sheeraz situation. The rematch is there if it gets picked up, but he isn’t building his next step around it.