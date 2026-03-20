Anthony Joshua Visits Kyiv for Oleksandr Usyk Fight Night

Usyk confirmed the trip, outlining plans to host Joshua during his time in the capital.

“Going to Kyiv with Anthony Joshua. Already planning a little tour around the city. Excited to show some of my favorite spots!”

Running shows in Kyiv allows Usyk to match his fighters regularly without relying on outside promoters.

The card takes place at Equides Club in Lisnyky and streams on Prime Video, with Daniel Lapin (12-0) defending his WBO International, WBA Continental and IBF Intercontinental light-heavyweight belts against Kristaps Bulmeistars in the main event.

Joshua’s presence changes the feel of the night. A former opponent of Usyk now walking through a card built on younger fighters brings attention without pulling the spotlight away from their rounds.

Lapin returns to Kyiv after more than four years away from fighting in the city.

“Fighting in Kyiv means everything to me. This is my home, the place that shaped who I am, not just as a boxer, but as a person.”

“I haven’t had the chance to step into the ring here for over four years, so coming back now feels incredibly powerful. To perform in front of my people again, in my city, is something truly special.”

‘I see this as just the first step in developing this company here in Ukraine,’ he said. ‘We’re building something meaningful, and in the future, I believe you’ll see us involved in bigger and bigger shows,’ he told Mail Online

The undercard includes Olympic gold medalist Oleksandr Khyzhniak making his professional debut, along with heavyweight Dmytro Lovchynskyi as fighters being brought along through their early fights.

Joshua’s visit comes at a time when Usyk is balancing both roles. He remains active at heavyweight while running cards that keeps fighters active, gets them rounds, and builds them through the right opposition.

The focus stays on the ring, with fighters getting rounds, matchups set at the right level, and steady activity across the card.