Simpson entered the fight unbeaten and had been among several contenders monitoring movement at the top of the division following recent title changes. He was treated as the home fighter despite travelling from nearby Barnsley, with the bout promoted by Boxxer.

Williamson, 22-4-1 (16 KOs), had moved to super middleweight earlier this year after competing at junior middleweight and briefly at middleweight. He stopped Mark Dickinson in September in his divisional debut and continued at the weight on Saturday.

The opening round was contested at a steady pace, with both fighters establishing their lead hands. Simpson landed straight punches during exchanges, while Williamson responded with wider shots, particularly with his right hand.

In the second round, Simpson continued to land from range, but Williamson connected with a right hand late in the session. The third and fourth rounds featured sustained exchanges, with Simpson throwing combinations and Williamson countering with single shots. The action remained competitive through the midpoint of the fight.

Rounds five through seven followed a similar pattern, with Simpson pressing forward and Williamson responding with counters. Simpson adjusted his movement in the sixth, circling more frequently, while Williamson continued to look for openings.

Williamson connected with a right hand in the eighth round and followed with additional scoring shots in the ninth as Simpson continued to advance. At the conclusion of the ninth, Williamson signaled confidence that the bout was turning in his favor.

Early in the 10th round, Williamson scored the first knockdown with a right hand. Simpson rose but was knocked down twice more during the same sequence. After the third knockdown, the referee stopped the contest.

Simpson falls to 18-1 (13 KOs) with the loss, surrendering all three regional titles. Williamson becomes the British, Commonwealth, and European super middleweight champion.

Following the fight, Williamson said the victory represented a significant moment in his career and described it as life-changing for him and his family.

The result reshapes the domestic super middleweight picture and marks Williamson’s second consecutive stoppage win since moving up in weight.