“On behalf of CEO Garry Jonas and the entire ProBox family we are praying for a speedy recovery for Isis Sio,” the statement read. “Ms. Sio is currently in a medically induced coma. Our thoughts are with her and her family at this very difficult time. Please join us in wishing for a full recovery.”

Sio was knocked out in the opening bout of a ProBox card at the Orange Show Events Center. The stoppage came in the first round after Jocelyn Camarillo hurt her with body shots and followed with a sequence of punches to the head that left Sio unconscious.

Medical personnel entered the ring immediately, and Sio was taken from the venue on a stretcher before being transported to hospital care.

The statement from ProBox did not address the severity of her injuries or provide any timeline for recovery, leaving her condition largely unchanged from the initial reports that emerged after the fight.

Sio (1-3) had returned to the ring 50 days after a previous knockout loss in January. Under California regulations, fighters who suffer a knockout are subject to a minimum suspension period, with clearance to return determined by a ringside physician.

Camarillo (6-0) later acknowledged mixed emotions following the bout, saying she felt both happy with the win and concerned about her opponent.