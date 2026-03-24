Golden Boy, DAZN Lock In Long-Term Deal

Golden Boy’s roster now stays in-house on DAZN, which reduces the usual delays from cross-network negotiations when matching fighters at world level.

The deal stretches a partnership that began in 2018 to the edge of a decade. In practical terms, it keeps Ryan Garcia, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, Gabriela Fundora, Oscar Collazo and Floyd Schofield active within a single schedule, with regular dates and clear routes toward title fights and eliminators.

“We’re firing on all cylinders right now,” said Oscar De La Hoya. “No one builds champions like we do. It’s a special formula mixed with a fighter’s talent, discipline and star power. As we approach a decade with DAZN, we’re going to keep setting the pace for the sport in 2026 and shaping the future of boxing.”

Golden Boy’s early 2026 run gave this extension weight. Garcia picked up the WBC title, Collazo and Fundora defended belts, and Arnold Barboza Jr. returned to the mix. Activity at that level keeps fighters sharp, keeps rankings moving, and keeps sanctioning bodies engaged whether people like it or not.

DAZN continues to pull major promoters under one banner, and this move strengthens that position. It gives them tighter control over matchmaking flow, title opportunities, and how often their fighters are kept in the ring.

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Golden Boy,” said Pete Oliver, CEO Global Sports at DAZN. “Oscar and the team consistently deliver world-class events and develop some of the most exciting talent in boxing. This renewed agreement strengthens our shared commitment to growing the sport globally and giving fans unmatched access to unforgettable fight nights. We’re excited for what comes next.”

The immediate schedule reflects that alignment. A Cinco de Mayo card in Las Vegas, headlined by David Benavidez against Zurdo Ramirez, keeps the run going into the next quarter.