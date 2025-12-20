What Next For Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul?

Either way, and a broken jaw for Paul and some nasty reviews for Joshua later, both men are very much financially better off, and the main thing is, nobody got badly hurt (that busted jaw aside). So, what now for both men?

Joshua was supposedly all set to make a quick return to action, this in February with another “tune-up” bout, before going into a massive, better late than never showdown with Tyson Fury. But now, perhaps in light of how bad he looked last night in Miami, Eddie Hearn has said a February return for AJ is now less likely.

“Listen, there were a few niggles at the end [of the fight] so I’m not sure if February will be realistic – it’s only eight weeks tonight,” Hearn said. “We’ve got to go and see the doctor and see what’s what. But February/March time we’ll be back and then the plan is Tyson Fury.”

Joshua, it goes without saying, would really have to sharpen up his game in a fight with Fury, who is a superior boxer and may actually have more left in the tank at this stage than does his British rival. Fury has been out for a year himself of course, but “The Gypsy King” pushed Oleksandr Usyk hard and close in their rematch, and it will now be interesting to see how Fury looks if he does come back and takes a warm-up bout himself before going in with Joshua. This Battle of Britain clash is still a big thing, or it will be if it actually happens, but at the same time not too many fans seem to be screaming for it.

We’ll see what happens, but if Joshua doesn’t get Fury next year, maybe AJ could box a return with Daniel Dubois, or maybe get a shot at WBO heavyweight champ Fabio Wardley. Joshua may have boxed poorly against Paul but he is still a star and he has options moving forward.

As for Paul and what he does next, well, maybe you’ve had enough of the “Problem Child” and his act. Yes, last night’s fight was a real fight, not an act, but look how painfully Paul was slammed into his place. It could be a tough sell for Paul if he attempts to hype up another big fight against another legit name, such as Canelo or, if the fight can be rescheduled, maybe Tank Davis. Paul, a great salesman and businessman, actually managed to convince some people who should have known better that he was going to score the upset against Joshua. But now, will Paul ever be able to brainwash fight people again, even ahead of a fight or fights with non-heavyweights?

Paul is a very rich guy, and he said before last night’s loss that although he still aims to become a world champion, he might instead just kick back and retire on his farm. That second option might be far more enticing for Paul now, as he sits and thinks, this as he lets his jaw heal.