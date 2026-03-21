Hearn linked any immediate move toward Fury, 37, to the financial terms, suggesting the scale of the offer would have to be unusually high to bypass that plan.

“I just can’t see him going straight into that fight unless you pay him some obscene number,” Hearn said to Pro Boxing Fans.

For Joshua to be offered huge numbers, Turki Alalshikh will likely need to get involved. It would be up to him to decide if he wants to pay the aging Joshua and Fury the kinds of numbers that would motivate them to fight. They’ve arguably been spoiled with the massive purses they’ve received in recent years.

The comment reflects how Joshua’s return is being handled following his recent run, where activity and timing appear to be taking priority over rushing into the biggest available fight. A July outing would allow him to rebuild momentum before stepping back into the heavyweight picture at the top level.

Hearn also indicated that much of the decision will come down to how Joshua feels in camp. The former champion has already begun training again, and his response to that work, along with how he views Fury’s upcoming fight, could influence the direction.

Currently, the plan remains flexible, but not immediate. Fury is still viewed as the biggest fight in the division, though the path toward it looks dependent on both timing and the size of the offer rather than urgency alone.

If those terms are not met, Joshua is expected to take the interim fight and revisit the matchup later in the year, keeping the option alive without forcing it next.