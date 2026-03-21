Liddard made the stronger start, landing clean shots in the opening rounds and building an early lead on the cards. He landed straight punches and worked in combination during the early rounds, building an early lead on the cards.

Denny adjusted as the fight went on and spent more time at close range, where he increased his activity and made several rounds competitive. He continued to come forward and worked in short bursts, keeping the fight close across the middle portion.

Liddard didn’t have much to worry about because Denny had little in the way of power to threaten him. It was the perfect opponent for Liddard to look good, and he did, but still not in the way that he needed. Denny was knocked out in two rounds by Hamzah Sheeraz in 2024.

There were no knockdowns. Both fighters landed clean punches during the fight, with Liddard producing the more consistent scoring across the rounds.

Liddard remained active in the final rounds and added enough scoring to keep his lead on the cards. His work in those closing stages helped remove any doubt on the cards and ensured a clear result.

Denny (21-4-3) continued to press and remain active throughout despite trailing on the cards. He stayed competitive in effort and had success in spells, but was unable to overturn the early rounds he conceded.

All in all, it was a good performance by Liddard for the British level. But if he wants to fight world level opposition, he’s going to need to make massive improvements in his game.