Adames applied steady pressure throughout, landing to the body and head while keeping Williams on the back foot for much of the fight. Williams, fighting out of the southpaw stance, used his jab and movement in spots but was unable to maintain consistent offense across rounds.

The champion controlled most of the exchanges and produced the more effective work over the distance. Williams had moments where he attempted to respond, but he did not sustain success long enough to influence the scoring.

The pace remained consistent across all 12 rounds, with Adames dictating positioning and forcing Williams to give ground. When Williams tried to stand his ground, Adames answered with body shots and short punches that kept him from building any extended offense. The rounds followed a similar pattern, with Adames doing enough in each to secure them on the cards.

The bout served as the main event of a Matchroom Boxing card at the Caribe Royale, streamed on DAZN. It marked Adames’ first defense following his split draw with Hamzah Sheeraz.

With the result, Adames keeps his title at 160 pounds, while Williams records the second loss of his professional career in his first attempt at a world championship. The outcome gives Adames a steady title defense and keeps him active at the top of the division, moving into his next fight.

Williams, 29, fought with a bloody mouth in the 11th and 12th rounds. Despite looking fatigued, he was still throwing with power in both rounds. The shots that he caught Adames with would have hurt many fighters, but the champion took them well.