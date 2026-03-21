Giorgio Visioli outpoints Levi Giles, retains English lightweight title

Visioli worked behind his jab from the start and added steady body shots as the fight developed. Giles moved forward and stayed active, but landed in short spells and was unable to keep Visioli in extended exchanges. The knockdown came during the middle rounds and added to Visioli’s advantage on the cards.

Most of the fight took place at mid-range, with Visioli landing regularly and adding rounds on the cards. His output remained steady across all ten rounds, and he avoided taking sustained return shots. Giles had brief periods where he closed distance and threw in combination, but those spells were not enough to swing rounds.

There were no point deductions. A low blow from Giles in the later rounds caused a brief pause before the action resumed.

Visioli improves to 11-0 (6 KOs) with the win, completing the first defense of the English title he won in December. His work rate, punch selection, and control over distance separated him over the full distance.

Giles falls to 17-3-1 (4 KOs) but saw out all 10 rounds and continued to apply pressure throughout, finishing the fight without being stopped and maintaining his approach despite falling behind on the cards. The effort drew respect from observers despite the wide result on the cards, and he remained active through the final round despite the scorecards.