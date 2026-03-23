On paper, it looks like a mismatch. Hrgovic (19-1, 14 KOs), the 33-year-old 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, has been fighting at a much higher level than the 34-year-old Allen (25-8-2, 20 KOs). That difference in level explains why much of the early reaction has been cautious.

Even so, Hrgovic has not looked convincing in his last three fights. He laboured to get past David Adeleye and Joe Joyce, and before those bouts, he was stopped in the eighth round by Daniel Dubois in June 2024. Those performances have taken some of the certainty out of how he is viewed. Hrgovic has looked steadily worse since 2023, and some fans believe he’s on the decline.

Dave comes into the discussion from a different place. He is coming off a first-round knockout win over Karim Berredjem last February. Before that, he lost a competitive 12-round unanimous decision to Arslanbek Makhmudov last October. Allen remains a popular figure with UK fans, and his willingness to engage has kept him relevant in fights like this.

There is also the question of timing. Hrgovic has been linked to bigger fights in the division, while Allen’s recent outings have not placed him in that same tier. That has led to questions about what each side is looking to gain if the bout is finalized.

If the fight gets confirmed, the interest is unlikely to come from competitive intrigue alone. It is more likely to centre on whether Allen can make a difficult fight out of it, and whether Hrgovic looks like a contender again, rather than just a favourite on paper.