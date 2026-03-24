Dalton Smith Defends WBC Title vs Alberto Puello on June 6, live on DAZN

Puello returns to the title picture after losing the belt to Subriel Matias last July. Smith stopped Matias in five rounds in Brooklyn in January, which forced the next defense into place without any voluntary option.

Smith, 19-0 with 14 knockouts, earned his belt away from home and did it the hard way. He stood his ground, worked in combinations, and finished once he had Matias hurt. He is at his best when he’s letting his hands go, mixing body shots with straight rights, and keeping his workrate steady through the rounds.

Puello, 24-1 with 10 knockouts, brings a different look. The southpaw relies on timing and positioning.

Smith said, “I’ve had many special nights already at the Utilita Arena. I can’t wait to see everyone there on June 6.”

He added, “It’s straight into a mandatory defence so you expect world class opponents.”

“I’m excited to be fighting for my title again on June 6,” said Puello.

“I’m looking forward to becoming a three-time World Champion and making history in the United Kingdom in front of its wonderful fan base.

“Dalton Smith a good boxer. I’m excited to share the ring with him and give the fans a great fight.”

Smith’s position depends on taking care of the mandatory and keeping hold of the belt. Puello steps in with a direct route back to the title if he can take it on the road.

The fight headlines Utilita Arena Sheffield and streams on DAZN.

The winner keeps hold of the WBC belt and stays in position among the leading names at 140 pounds, with further title fights waiting.