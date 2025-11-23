Fans want David Benavidez to challenge IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia if he’s victorious against the WBA and WBO champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in their fight on May 2, 2026, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney)

The Look That Gave It Away

What was interesting was the look on Benavidez’s face when one of the Aussie-sounding media members asked him if he’d be willing to face Opetaia. He went from looking confident to appearing unconfident in an instant.

One could tell that Benavidez was uneasy with that question, and it’s understandable why. Opetaia is a big puncher with hand speed on par with Benavidez’s. If he gets hit by Jai as often as he was last night against Anthony Yarde or in his previous fight against David Morrell, he may not make it through the contest.

Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) revealed last Saturday night that he’ll be fighting Zurdo Ramirez after stopping Yarde (27-4, 24 KOs) in the seventh round in a mismatch at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Zurdo Isn’t the Benchmark

Opetaia (28-0, 22 KOs) is considered the King of the cruiserweight division and the guy who is seemingly invincible right now. The 34-year-old Zurdo Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) is not viewed anywhere near his level.

“Yeah, that’s what I’m here for. I’m here to prove myself,” said David Benavidez at the post-fight press conference last Saturday night when asked if there’s a possibility of him facing IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia if he defeats WBA and WBO champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on May 2, 2026.

Cherry-Picking Claims Grow

It would have said more about Benavidez if he’d announced that he’s fighting Opetaia than Ramirez, who looked beatable in his last two fights, edging 39-year-old Yuniel Dorticos and Chris Billiam-Smith by a pair of 12-round unanimous decisions. Choosing to fight Ramirez looks like the same cherry-picking as Benavidez did fighting Yarde.

“Everybody always says, ‘I can’t do this, I can’t do that. I’m ducking this person, I’m ducking that person,” said Benavidez. “But when I go in there and get the victory, it’s always the same thing. I just want to prove myself as a fighter. This is what I’m here for. To prove the doubters wrong. To go there and win as many titles as I can.

“I want to be like the greats of the sport, like Usyk, Terence Crawford and all of those guys. I still have a lot of time. I’m 28 years old and I just want to achieve greatness,” said Benavidez.

Opetaia Sends a Message