Anthony Yarde let his followers on social media know that he’s okay after suffering a seventh-round knockout in his loss to WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) last Saturday night on November 22nd in the main event at the ANB Arena in Riyadh.

(Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney)

Bloody Seventh-Round Collapse

The fight was stopped after the bloody and battered Yarde was hammered nonstop by Benavidez in the seventh. Bleeding from the nose, Yarde (27-4, 24 KOs) had been dropped in the round. The ringside doctor had been called to take a look at his swollen right eye.

The Controversial 23-Punch Sequence

Earlier in the fight in the fourth, Benavidez had grabbed Yarde and held him in place while he hit him with 23 consecutive headshots, one after another, in rapid fashion. Interestingly, the referee just stood by, passively watching without lifting a finger to stop the repeated fouls.

“Those that know me know that I’m pissed. I’ll be back better, stronger,” said Anthony Yarde on DAZN, letting his followers know that he’s OK after his knockout loss to David Benavidez last Saturday night in Riyadh. “I know what I was getting myself into, but I thought I could pull it off, trying to shock the world, trying to be great again.”

Fans Fear Career Decline

Boxing fans want the 34-year-old Yarde to dump his trainer before it’s too late. They believe that he’s not improved by him and is going downhill. It’s questionable whether Yarde can rebuild his career in time to get another world title shot. He was fortunate this time that he only had to wait two years since losing to unified 175-lb champion Artur Beterbiev in 2023.

“He was just the better man tonight. Congrats to him. Congrats to his team. I’m just letting everyone know I’m good. Some people were worried because my nose was bleeding. Yeah, I’m good. I’m going to eat some good food, and go on holiday, and do some other stuff that I’m not going to mention,” said Yarde.

Yarde looked in bad shape in the seventh with blood pouring out of his nose, right eye, and lips swollen from the speedy combinations that Benavidez was hitting him with.