The 2020 Olympic silver medallist says he needs more professional experience before facing Benavidez, the 28-year-old WBC light heavyweight champion. Whittaker has just 11 pro bouts. Benavidez has more than 30.

“His dad messaged me on Instagram. ‘I would love to have the fight,’” Whittaker told BoxingScene. “It shows I’m doing something right after 11 fights.”

That logic hasn’t landed with fans.

Whittaker and Benavidez are effectively the same age, separated by just five months. Whittaker also entered the sport with one of the most extensive amateur pedigrees in the division. The idea that he needs years of seasoning before even entertaining the matchup has been met with scepticism, particularly given how long elite amateurs are often fast-tracked.

“For me, a bit more experience,” Whittaker said. “I’ve got a bit more stuff to do. I think that’ll be a really big fight, maybe at Wembley. Skill-wise, I believe I’m better than the whole division.”

The problem isn’t the number of fights. It’s the level of them.

Whittaker’s unbeaten record has been built against limited opposition, most recently Benjamin Gavazi, whom he stopped inside the distance. He hasn’t been tested by the top names at 175, and there’s little evidence that his current matchmaking is preparing him for someone like Benavidez.

If Whittaker were genuinely on a title path, the conversation would already include names such as David Morrell, Imam Khataev, or Joshua Buatsi. Those are the kinds of fights that close gaps, not just add numbers to a résumé.

“I’ve had amateur experience, not pro experience,” Whittaker said. “He’s been pro since he was a teenager.”

That distinction only holds weight if the professional experience being added is meaningful. Fighting another year of controlled opponents won’t suddenly bridge the gap to a pressure fighter like Benavidez, who has spent his career at championship pace against elite resistance.

More experience, on its own, isn’t a plan. The level has to change. Until it does, talk of Benavidez will continue to sound more like future framing than an actual step being taken.