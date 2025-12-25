A Trilogy That Has Gone Quiet

Bivol underwent back surgery in August to address a long-standing injury and has been sidelined since. While the initial recovery timeline suggested a quicker return, he has yet to resume full training, and there is no confirmed date for his comeback. Even if he returns in early 2026, there are questions about whether he will be ready to complete a full camp and immediately enter another high-risk fight.

As things stand, there is no agreement, no venue, and no timetable for Beterbiev vs. Bivol III.

That matters for Beterbiev. He turns 41 in January and has already gone long stretches without activity due to injuries and scheduling issues. By early 2026, it will have been close to a year since his last fight.

Waiting indefinitely for Bivol to recover would carry real risk, both competitively and physically. That uncertainty has opened the door to other options.

An Alternative That Keeps Things Moving

David Benavidez has repeatedly stated his interest in fighting Beterbiev and pursuing undisputed status at 175 pounds. Benavidez currently holds the WBC light heavyweight title, making him a natural alternative if the trilogy continues to drift.

Benavidez is scheduled to face Gilberto Ramirez at cruiserweight in May. While that fight complicates the timing, Benavidez has said his long-term plans remain focused on light heavyweight, with a return expected after that bout.

Meanwhile, Bivol’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has indicated that Bivol’s return would likely come between March and May, starting with a mandatory defense rather than an immediate unification. That sequence further delays the trilogy and leaves Beterbiev without a clear opponent in the first half of the year.

What Happens If the Trilogy Never Resumes

If the Bivol fight remains unavailable, a fight with Benavidez may be the most realistic way for Beterbiev to stay active and move the division forward.

At this point, the trilogy is not blocked — it is simply unresolved. And until that changes, Beterbiev may have little choice but to look elsewhere.