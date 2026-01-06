Former Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka has signalled interest in a rematch with Joe Joyce, nearly a decade after their controversial meeting at the 2016 Olympic Games.
Yoka and Joyce met in the super heavyweight final in Rio, where Yoka was awarded a decision victory to claim gold. The result has been debated ever since, with many fans and observers believing Joyce did enough to win the bout. The disagreement has lingered long after both fighters turned professional and followed very different career paths.
Yoka began his pro career with momentum but stalled in 2022 after a run of narrow decision losses to Martin Bakole, Carlos Takam, and Ryad Merhy. Now 33, he has steadied his record with a series of lower-profile wins, most recently a first-round stoppage of Patrick Korte last month.
Joyce, 40, reached higher commercial and competitive peaks, including knockout wins over Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois. His recent form, however, has declined sharply. He has lost four of his last five fights, including two stoppage defeats to Zhilei Zhang and decision losses to Derek Chisora and Filip Hrgovic.
Following the Hrgovic bout, Joyce was publicly urged to consider retirement by his promoter Frank Warren. Yoka is also signed to Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, making the matchup structurally possible.
At this stage, the proposed rematch represents closure more than contention, revisiting an unresolved Olympic result rather than reshaping the heavyweight picture.
Last Updated on 01/06/2026