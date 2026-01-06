Yoka began his pro career with momentum but stalled in 2022 after a run of narrow decision losses to Martin Bakole, Carlos Takam, and Ryad Merhy. Now 33, he has steadied his record with a series of lower-profile wins, most recently a first-round stoppage of Patrick Korte last month.

Joyce, 40, reached higher commercial and competitive peaks, including knockout wins over Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois. His recent form, however, has declined sharply. He has lost four of his last five fights, including two stoppage defeats to Zhilei Zhang and decision losses to Derek Chisora and Filip Hrgovic.

Following the Hrgovic bout, Joyce was publicly urged to consider retirement by his promoter Frank Warren. Yoka is also signed to Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, making the matchup structurally possible.

At this stage, the proposed rematch represents closure more than contention, revisiting an unresolved Olympic result rather than reshaping the heavyweight picture.