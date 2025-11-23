It’s probably fair to say Devin Haney has thus far received fair to somewhat poor reviews for his winning performance last night in Riyadh, with “The Dream” dropping and decisioning Brian Norman Jr to take the WBO welterweight title and become a three-weight world champ.

(Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney)

A Three-Weight Champ Under Fire

Haney boxed well at times, certainly far better than was the case last time out, when he looked almost terrified of getting hit by Jose Ramirez, with Haney winning a dull decision.

But again, last night, Haney was guilty of holding, of not looking confident, and, if we are harsh about it, as some critics are, of fighting scared. Haney takes the W, and the belt, and bottom line, that’s all that really matters. But the critics are once again out in force, referring to Haney, now 33-0(15), as a fighter who will never be what he was before his multi-knockdown-filled loss, later changed to a no-contest, to Ryan Garcia.

Hearn: “He Didn’t Want To Engage”

Eddie Hearn, who sat at ringside in Riyadh, said Haney was “fighting scared,” with Hearn adding how Haney “doesn’t want to engage at any moment during the fight.”

Benn: “He Looked Scared Of His Own Shadow”

Hearn spoke with Talk Sport during the fight. Conor Benn, who sat alongside Hearn and at one time pretended to be asleep on his promoter’s shoulder, was far harsher, saying how Haney “looked scared of his own shadow in there.”

“There wasn’t entertainment in there, and it’s the entertainment business.” Benn continued. “I give people Fight of the Year contenders. He puts people to sleep, and not in the ring.”

So, is Haney running the risk of becoming known as a fine talent, albeit one who is not comfortable in the ring, who, to repeat, is scared when he fights? Does Haney really care, so long as he gets the wins and picks up titles and paydays? Haney is a clever boxer, no doubt about it, and on paper, he just beat the man most felt was THE MAN at 147.

Norman, now 28-1(22), had shown his crushing power, yet Haney took him on in his welterweight debut. That, no matter how exciting or dull last night’s fight was, deserves respect. But, on the flip side, boxing IS the entertainment business, as Benn said. Is Haney entertaining?

For now, Haney is back on top, even if he may not be on top of his own inner demons as far as being able to relax and fight with genuine, flowing confidence fully.

Who Haney fights next will prove very interesting.