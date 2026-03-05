“Who is the toughest fight? Everybody has a lot of stuff that they do,” Benavidez said to N3on. “I would say the hardest fight I had was probably with Caleb Plant, just because it was such a big moment. There was a lot of animosity towards each other, and he’s a great fighter.”

Benavidez defeated Plant by unanimous decision in March 2023 after gradually wearing him down over twelve rounds. Plant boxed well early in the fight before Benavidez’s pressure and punch output took control in the second half.

Discussion among fans often points to Benavidez’s fight with Morrell as the more demanding bout. Morrell dropped Benavidez and landed several heavy punches that left visible damage on the unbeaten contender before the final bell.

Benavidez still won that fight clearly on the scorecards after sustaining a high pace across the later rounds. The contest produced several tense exchanges and allowed Morrell to display his power despite the decision loss.

Plant lost clearly to Benavidez despite a few competitive early rounds. The result became decisive as the fight moved into the championship rounds.

Benavidez praised Plant while reflecting on that fight. “He fought a great fight, and we had a great performance, both of us,” Benavidez said.

Benavidez’s comments place the Plant fight at the top of his personal list of difficult opponents, even though the later fight with Morrell created the stronger impression of danger for many viewers.