As a result, Azim vs. Lemos will not take place on January 31, and Azim will not box a stay busy replacement on the show. No substitute opponent has been announced, and Boxxer has not confirmed a new date.

The bout had been positioned as an important step in the IBF super lightweight rankings. The winner was expected to move into the No. 2 position, behind mandatory contender Lindolfo Delgado. Richardson Hitchins holds the IBF title, and the next challenger line has been built around Delgado’s placement.

If Azim vs. Lemos is rescheduled and goes ahead, the winner would still be close to a final eliminator scenario, depending on how the IBF orders its next moves. Hitchins has also discussed the possibility of moving up in weight, which could affect how quickly a mandatory sequence plays out.

Boxxer has not disclosed the severity of either injury. A rescheduled date has not been announced.

The Ring reported that both injuries involved hands, with Lemos picking up his issue first and Azim later while preparing for the card after Boxxer began looking at replacement options.

For now, both fighters remain on hold while Boxxer and the sanctioning body wait on medical timelines and a workable date to revisit the matchup. Further updates are expected once both camps receive clearance to resume full training. Both camps are now waiting on medical clearance before a new date can be discussed.