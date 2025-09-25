The Ring: Unfinished Business’ Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn 2 undercard was announced today for the November 15th event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tottenham in London, England.

Azim, Riakporhe: UK Favorites Join Card

There are three notable additions to the card with these British fighters: Jack Catterall, Richard Riakporhe, and Adam Azim. Those are fighters that will interest UK fans. The event will be shown live on DAZN PPV.

In the chief support bout, welterweight Jack Catterall (31-2, 13 KOs) faces #3 WBO, #9 WBA, and #16 IBF. It’s an opportunity for Catterall, 32, to climb the 147-lb ranks to put himself in position for a world title shot in his second contest in the division.

He didn’t look so good in his debut at welterweight, going against Harlem Eubank on July 5, winning a seven-round technical unanimous decision.

Eubank Jr-Benn 2 undercard

Jack Catterall vs Ekow Essuman

Adam Azim vs Zaur Abdullaev

Richard Riakporhe vs Tommy Welch

Sam Gilley vs Ishmael Davis

Mikie Tallon vs Fezan Shahid

Social Media Slams Weak Fight Lineup

The reaction by fans to this card on social media has been overwhelmingly negative, with only a handful saying anything positive about the fights selected.

It’s unclear whether Turki Alalshikh had a hand in choosing the fights or if this was done solely by the promoters. The undercard needed just two good fights, and there would be less grumbling from the fans about the event being on DAZN PPV.

Big Purses Leave Undercard Thin

They’re obviously hoping that fans will be interested enough in seeing the Eubank Jr. vs. Benn 2 rematch that they’ll be willing to put up with a lackluster undercard. Some fans have said that with the massive purses that those two are getting for this fight, it’s understandable why the card isn’t stacked with excellent fights. It’s going to the top 1%.