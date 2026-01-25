Lamont Roach Jr. is positioning himself for another title opportunity, and the current state of the WBA lightweight belt makes the timing hard to miss.
Roach has spent the past year close to championship level without getting a final result. In 2025, he fought Gervonta Davis at 135 and Isaac Cruz at 140. Both were twelve round fights. Both ended as majority draws. Roach left without a belt both times, but he also avoided a loss on the cards.
Those two results have kept him in place. He is unbeaten in his last eight fights, and he is also 0 0 2 in title fights over the past year. He has shown he can compete with elite opponents, and he has also shown how often his fights end in the grey area rather than a clear decision. That has kept his name in the mix even as the belts have moved around him.
Now the WBA title at lightweight has opened up. Davis has been stripped and placed into Champion in Recess status, leaving the belt vacant. The WBA will need to name a new champion, and Roach looks like one of the highest ranked contenders who is available and already connected to the previous title picture.
Roach added to that idea by posting a graphic listing the current belt holders at lightweight, alongside a short “coming soon” message. The post drew attention because the WBA belt is the only major title at 135 that does not currently have a champion.
If Roach lands that shot, it would be a third title attempt in a short span, and it would come without him having to beat a reigning champion to get it. In boxing, vacancies can create paths like that, and Roach has already banked two performances that can be sold as proof he belongs near the top.
Reaction has split along familiar lines. Some fans point to his recent run of draws and question whether he can finish at the highest level. Others argue that pushing Davis and Cruz to majority draws is enough to justify another chance when a belt is sitting empty.
Nothing has been announced, but Roach is clearly making his interest public while the WBA looks for a new titleholder.
Last Updated on 01/25/2026