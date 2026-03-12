Shannon Sharpe tells Shakur Stevenson: Fans want action

“If I’m paying $10,000 for a ticket, Shakur, I want to see something,” Sharpe said. “I want to see some lights turned out.”

Shakur tried to defend himself by pointing to his most recent performance and arguing that anyone who still found it boring could not be much of a boxing fan. That answer came off defensive because Sharpe was not saying Shakur lacks talent. He was saying the style can leave paying fans wanting more.

Sharpe’s Tim Duncan comparison put the issue in simple terms. Duncan was one of the best players of his era, but he was never sold as must-see entertainment. Sharpe’s point was that technical success alone does not always give fans what they feel they paid for.

Instead of accepting that some fans want more offense, Shakur pushed back by questioning Sharpe’s credibility as a fan.

“I don’t think you’re a big boxing fan then,” Shakur said.

Sharpe answered that he is a fan, but one who expects value for money. When Shakur replied, “Impossible,” it made him look like he was brushing off a complaint that many boxing fans have made for years.

That exchange probably did more to reinforce the criticism than silence it. Shakur is clearly proud of his style, but fans like Sharpe are telling him the same thing they have been saying all along: being hard to hit is one thing, giving people a reason to get out of the house is another.