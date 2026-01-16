The bout represents a clear step up. Azim and Lemos are both positioned inside the IBF’s top ten, making the fight more than a routine defense of momentum. A win would keep Azim in direct range of the title picture. A loss would slow his climb at a key moment.

“It’s a massive showdown. It’s a bit like Khan versus Kell Brook or unification Scott Quigg versus [Carl Frampton],” said Azim to Ring Magazine about a clash between him and Dalton Smith.

The IBF junior welterweight title is currently held by Richardson Hitchins, with several contenders grouped closely behind him in the rankings. Azim’s camp has targeted a title opportunity in 2026, with the Lemos fight serving as the final proving ground before that push.

Further down the line, an all-British unification with Smith remains a possibility if Azim secures a belt of his own. Smith has already established himself at world level. Azim’s task now is earning his place in that conversation.

For now, the focus stays on January 31. The outcome against Lemos will determine how quickly Azim can move from contender to challenger.