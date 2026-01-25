Christian Mbilli Targets March or April Return

Following the Martinez fight, Mbilli spent time away from competition while traveling abroad before returning to Canada. He now appears focused on resuming training and securing another fight as he continues his push toward full world title status at 168 pounds.

The draw with Martinez, combined with Mbilli’s placement on a major pay-per-view card, increased his visibility within the super middleweight division. The performance allowed him to retain his interim WBC designation during a period in which the division has undergone change at the championship level.

With Crawford’s retirement last month and uncertainty surrounding future title alignments, several contenders remain in holding positions. Mbilli is among those awaiting clarity from the WBC regarding mandatory obligations and potential title bouts.

According to The Ring, the WBC has discussed possible next steps involving Mbilli, including a potential matchup with Hamzah Sheeraz, though no opponent or date has been finalized. Any fight would depend on sanctioning approval, opponent availability, and broadcast scheduling.

Mbilli has indicated a preference to return before May, with March or April viewed as the ideal window, should logistical arrangements fall into place. A spring fight would allow Mbilli to remain active while maintaining his position near the top of the division.

At 29 years old, Mbilli remains one of the leading contenders at super middleweight as he continues efforts to convert his interim status into a full WBC championship opportunity.