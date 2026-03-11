Goodman (21-1, 8 KOs) returns following a one-sided unanimous decision win over previously unbeaten Tyler Blizzard in December. The 27-year-old from New South Wales rebounded in that fight after dropping a competitive 12-round decision to WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball on August 16, 2025.

Despite that defeat, Goodman has remained unbeaten within the super bantamweight division and previously built momentum with victories over former world champion T.J. Doheny and once-unbeaten contender Ra’eese Aleem during a strong 2023 campaign.

The April eliminator gives both fighters a direct path toward a future shot at the IBF title. Goodman will attempt to use home-country support to secure the opportunity, while Ruiz travels to Australia, hoping to claim the biggest victory of his career and move closer to a world title chance later this year in the super bantamweight division if he can defeat Goodman in April and continue his rise.

Ruiz (23-1, 17 KOs) arrives with his own ambitions of reaching the title level. The 25-year-old from Las Talitas, Tucumán, most recently stopped Isaac Arias in the sixth round in November and has stayed busy while climbing the rankings. Ruiz has built his record through an active schedule that has taken him across multiple countries as he worked his way toward a higher-profile opportunity.

Rodrigo turned professional in 2021 and compiled an active schedule that included four wins in 2024 and three more in 2025. His only defeat came by decision to unbeaten contender Mukhammad Shekhov in July 2025 in a bout where both fighters were knocked down.