Anthony Joshua vs. Fabio Wardley? Warren Lays Down The Challenge

“If he really wants to fight, fight Moses now. Fight Fabio Wardley now,” Warren said, referring to Joshua. “Do it tomorrow. Sign it tomorrow. If he says yes, I’ll go round his house. I’d have gone there on Christmas Day, I’ll go round there and we’ll get the deal done. Of course I’ll do it. Why wouldn’t you do it? You want to fight for the world title? Fight Fabio Wardley. In the meantime, if you’re not, you want to wait for Tyson, wait for Tyson.”

It would be a risky fight for Joshua – fresh off his less than risky “fight” with Jake Paul – but a win over Wardley would, to repeat, see AJ become a three-time heavyweight champ. Also, a win over Wardley would almost certainly see Joshua become the fighter with the heftier negotiating clout going into a fight with Fury. And for us fans, a Joshua-Wardley clash would almost certainly prove to be a fun fight, a good action fight that would end in a KO one way or the other.

It seems there is no way Joshua would want to fight Itauma, for pretty obvious reasons, but a fight with Wardley, in the UK, in a big stadium affair next spring, with a legit world title up for grabs, well, as Warren asks, why wouldn’t he? The ball’s in Joshua’s court.