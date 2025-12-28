Plenty in the crowd thought Hernandez nicked it or at least earned closer cards. Reyes kept marching, forcing Nakatani to fight off rhythm and work without rest. Late rounds made it obvious — Nakatani’s gas wasn’t there. That kind of fade raises questions against someone like Inoue, who barely gives space or panic tells.

If Nakatani struggles this much to stay composed under raw pressure, he’s got a problem. Inoue might not press in the same way, but his shot discipline breaks rhythm just as hard. There’s no room for lazy exits or pauses.

The fight exposed how Nakatani handles tempo and physical drain at super bantam. If he can’t hold shape when a man keeps coming, the weight or pace will catch him.

The “Bam or Junto” Detour

After the fight, the noise shifted. The Ring floated Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez as another potential name. It came because Nakatani didn’t look ready for Inoue-level sharpness. But Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh still pointed to Nakatani as next in line — for now.

Rafael Espinoza’s name is circling too if Inoue decides to jump up. Espinoza’s sheer frame and punch volume make him a nightmare for anyone giving up reach. Compared to that, Nakatani looks safer but only if you see it as a tune-up — and that’s not how this sport works when belts are involved.

Nakatani’s win kept the possibility alive. But the conversations after tell the truth — the fight’s not done yet, not even close. Timing, venue, maybe even the weight could shift. He did just enough to move forward, but not enough to silence any doubt.

Once you show you can be walked down, every top man sees it.