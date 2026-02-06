“I’ll tell you a scoop. Daniel is fighting Fabio. Don’t tell anyone,” Chisora revealed.

While the official word is still pending, the logistics make sense. Wardley, Dubois, and Chisora all sit under the same promotional banner. This setup removes the usual hurdles of rival promoters and endless negotiations that often plague the heavyweight division.

For Dubois, the timing is aggressive. He lost his IBF belt last summer after being stopped by Oleksandr Usyk for the second time. Instead of looking for a soft landing, Dubois seems eager to leap back into the fire.

Wardley enters this potential pairing with serious momentum. After stopping Joseph Parker late last year, he was elevated to full WBO champion when Usyk moved in a different direction. Holding the gold makes him a marked man, but securing a partner who matches his stock has been the challenge.

Dubois fills that void perfectly. He brings power and name recognition to the ring, ensuring this won’t be a cautious title defense. If this gets over the line, expect an explosive encounter where the winner catapults toward the top of the pile. In a sport where fans are often forced to wait for the best to fight the best, this internal move provides exactly the kind of urgency the fans want.