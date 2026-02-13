Fabio Wardley, Daniel Dubois Set for WBO Collision

Wardley secured full champion status by stopping Joseph Parker and now moves straight to a former beltholder with real championship rounds in his legs. There is no easing in for a first defense. He chose the most dangerous fight available and that tells you quickly whether a title reign is built to last.

“I’m the champion, this is a voluntary defence, and I chose this,” Wardley said. “I’m not about to win a world title and then take easy fights or hide away with it.”

Heavyweight belts gain authority once the first defense clears a live contender.

Dubois, 22-3 with 21 knockouts, has been through the fire already. He challenged Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship last July and owns wins over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua. When his feet are set and straight rights do damage, fights change quickly.

“On the 9th May the world title reign is over for Fabio, and I will become champion again. Let’s go,” Dubois said.

The assignments are clear. Wardley must start with the jab, keep his feet set, and hold center ring. He cannot square up when the combinations start flowing. Dubois does his best work at mid-range, stepping in behind his shots and forcing exchanges where short hooks and straight rights carry power.

Dubois has to keep his guard tight after punching. Wide steps leave his center line open, and straight shots come through clean. Wardley works best off disrupted timing and will answer once he locks onto the rhythm.

Frank Warren explained the stakes without softening them.

“This is quite simply the most exciting and explosive fight available for Fabio’s first defence of his WBO world title,” he said.

Manchester knows heavyweight nights. This one belongs on that list. Two British punchers, both confident in their power, meeting with a belt at stake.

Patience rarely lasts in fights like this.

Event Info

Date: May 9

Venue: Co-op Live, Manchester, England

Main event: Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois, for the WBO heavyweight title

Broadcast: Live worldwide on DAZN PPV

How to watch: Available via DAZN PPV and DAZN Ultimate subscription