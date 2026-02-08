Can Nick Ball Bounce Back After Nasty KO Loss To Brandon Figueroa?

Some fans may have been led down the path of thinking this was the case after Figueroa was pretty soundly outboxed in his rematch with Stephen Fulton last February; this by wide decision. These two had thrilled us with a previous 12-rounder down at 122-pounds, when Figueroa dropped a close, debatable majority decision in November of 2021.

The rematch with Fulton saw Figueroa lose the WBC interim featherweight belt he had won in May of 2023, and fans were somewhat disappointed with his overall performance. But now, in light of what he did to the “Wrecking Ball,” we all know Figueroa, 27-2-1(20) is still very much a fighter in his prime or thereabouts.

Already, the new and now four-time champ (including interims) has been offered a big fight from Riyadh Season. How much more Figueroa and his exciting style can achieve in the sport, well, we will wait and see. But what about Ball, one of the most consistently thrilling fighters in the sport today? Can Ball, at age 28 (29 later this month) bounce back?

As thrilling as Ball has been (and may be again), some critics did say, starting a while back, and repeating the suggestion, that Ball’s all-action, pure aggression style would see him come a cropper one day, that he would either walk into a big shot or that he would get tagged, his rival taking advantage of his at-times not airtight defence.

Ball, now 23-1-1(13) sure was cracked by a hell of a shot last night, this in the 12th and final round, when both men were feeling it, the battle having been so fierce, with both taking a good deal of hurt. Ball, in a shocking scene, was cracked by a monster left hand to the head. Downed on his face, Ball deserves immense credit for having somehow, only he knows how, getting back up before the count of 10. But Figueroa would not be denied, and he soon blasted a still hurt Ball through the ropes whereupon the ref waved it off.

It was a result that literally silenced the room, the crowd. Ugly scenes threatened before, thankfully, both teams showed mutual respect. It was a great fight, it was a big upset (Ball was listed as a 4/1 favourite in some places), and it was a nasty knockout. So, again, can Ball come back? A great fighter, one with a huge heart and a sheer lust for combat, Ball, after a good rest, may indeed start calling for the rematch with Figueora. And he deserves it. Figueroa was ahead on two cards and headed to a decision win, so chances are Ball would have been calling for a rematch had he gone down on points. Some fighters might not even think about getting back in there with a guy who took them out the way Figueroa took out Ball. But Nick Ball is no ordinary ring warrior.

Ball absolutely can come again. Just watch and see…