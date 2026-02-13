Shared camp with Kell Brook signals comeback attempt

Brook, now 39, is also preparing to return after a long period of inactivity. His last appearance came in February 2022, when he stopped Amir Khan in six rounds. Before that, he had not fought since suffering a fourth-round knockout loss to Terence Crawford in 2020. Brook previously held the IBF welterweight title from 2014 through 2017 and has fought only once since 2020.

Both fighters are working inside the same Sheffield-based operation run by Ingle, who has trained multiple world champions. Bridges is also in a relationship with Brook, placing both comeback efforts inside the same training environment as they prepare for separate returns to the ring.

Bridges confirmed her focus is on rebuilding step by step rather than targeting a specific opponent or title immediately.

“I could go up a weight,” Bridges told Boxing Social. “But the main thing is, get that bloody win, [get my] hands raised, remember how that feels.”

Rumors have circulated about a possible rematch with Shannon Courtenay, though no fight has been finalized. For now, Bridges’ priority is securing a victory and re-establishing herself after back-to-back losses while training alongside another former champion attempting his own return.