Former IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges has joined Dominic Ingle’s gym in England, where Kell Brook is also training for his first fight in four years, placing both former titleholders in the same camp as they attempt career comebacks in 2026.
Bridges, who lives in England but was born in Australia, is coming off consecutive defeats and is seeking her first win since losing her IBF title. She dropped a decision to Miyo Yoshida in 2023 and was upset by Alexis Araiza Mones in January, leaving her without a victory since 2022. The move to train under Ingle signals an attempt to change direction after a difficult stretch.
Shared camp with Kell Brook signals comeback attempt
Brook, now 39, is also preparing to return after a long period of inactivity. His last appearance came in February 2022, when he stopped Amir Khan in six rounds. Before that, he had not fought since suffering a fourth-round knockout loss to Terence Crawford in 2020. Brook previously held the IBF welterweight title from 2014 through 2017 and has fought only once since 2020.
Both fighters are working inside the same Sheffield-based operation run by Ingle, who has trained multiple world champions. Bridges is also in a relationship with Brook, placing both comeback efforts inside the same training environment as they prepare for separate returns to the ring.
Bridges confirmed her focus is on rebuilding step by step rather than targeting a specific opponent or title immediately.
“I could go up a weight,” Bridges told Boxing Social. “But the main thing is, get that bloody win, [get my] hands raised, remember how that feels.”
Rumors have circulated about a possible rematch with Shannon Courtenay, though no fight has been finalized. For now, Bridges’ priority is securing a victory and re-establishing herself after back-to-back losses while training alongside another former champion attempting his own return.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Kell Brook Returns To Honor Ricky Hatton In Dubai
- Kell Brook to Return in Dubai Tribute Fight for Ricky Hatton
- Kell Brook Describes The Fear And The Terror He Went Through When Gennady Golovkin “Crushed” His Eye
- Xander Zayas tells Devin Haney Josh Kelly belt is his priority
- Fans react to Ryan Garcia’s thin appearance eight days before Barrios fight
- Fabio Wardley, Daniel Dubois Set for WBO Collision
Last Updated on 02/13/2026