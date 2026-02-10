From a matchmaking perspective, the pairing would sit above Wardley’s recent level of opposition without pushing him directly into title unification territory. It would also serve as a clear indicator of how quickly his team believes he should be tested as champion, particularly against a fighter with championship experience and proven power.

Dubois Looks to Reenter the Mix

Dubois is looking to reset following his July 2025 rematch loss to Usyk at Wembley Stadium. He boxed just once last year and has since undergone changes outside the ring, briefly working with Tony Sims before reuniting with Don Charles. He also signed with manager Sam Jones, a move that coincided with renewed talk of a return to major heavyweight assignments.

Public discussion around the matchup picked up this week when Dubois used social media to call on Wardley to sign a contract. The post increased visibility around the talks but did not confirm that terms had been agreed or that a date had been locked in.

If the fight moves forward, it would place Dubois back into a major domestic heavyweight position while giving Wardley a chance to defend his title against a proven name. For now, Manchester and May 9 function as reference points rather than confirmations, with clarity expected only once promotional or contractual steps are formally announced.