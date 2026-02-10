Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois have been linked in discussions for a potential heavyweight fight, with a May 9 date in Manchester under consideration. Queensberry Promotions would be expected to stage the event if terms are agreed, though no contracts have been signed at this stage.
Wardley enters the discussion as the WBO heavyweight champion after being elevated to the title when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt. His rise over the past year included stoppage wins over Justis Huni and Joseph Parker, results that shifted him from a domestic attraction into a wider heavyweight role. A bout with Dubois would mark a voluntary defense against a recognised contender rather than a routine fight.
From a matchmaking perspective, the pairing would sit above Wardley’s recent level of opposition without pushing him directly into title unification territory. It would also serve as a clear indicator of how quickly his team believes he should be tested as champion, particularly against a fighter with championship experience and proven power.
Dubois Looks to Reenter the Mix
Dubois is looking to reset following his July 2025 rematch loss to Usyk at Wembley Stadium. He boxed just once last year and has since undergone changes outside the ring, briefly working with Tony Sims before reuniting with Don Charles. He also signed with manager Sam Jones, a move that coincided with renewed talk of a return to major heavyweight assignments.
Public discussion around the matchup picked up this week when Dubois used social media to call on Wardley to sign a contract. The post increased visibility around the talks but did not confirm that terms had been agreed or that a date had been locked in.
If the fight moves forward, it would place Dubois back into a major domestic heavyweight position while giving Wardley a chance to defend his title against a proven name. For now, Manchester and May 9 function as reference points rather than confirmations, with clarity expected only once promotional or contractual steps are formally announced.
Last Updated on 02/10/2026