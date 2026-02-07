Figueroa stayed committed to his approach. The former two-division titleholder pressed forward throughout, leaning on volume and body work even when exchanges favored the champion. His best moments came when the fight stayed crowded, allowing him to wear on Ball rather than reset at distance. By the eighth round, Figueroa was finding more openings downstairs and beginning to close rounds with activity.

A Close Fight Breaks Open Late

Heading into the final frame, many observers had the fight close, with Ball possibly edging ahead on the cards. He had landed the cleaner shots in several rounds and appeared to be managing the pace well enough to see out a decision. Figueroa, however, continued to press without changing tactics, keeping the fight physical until the final bell.

The ending came suddenly. Early in the 12th round, Figueroa landed a heavy shot that dropped Ball hard. Ball beat the count but was unable to recover, and a second knockdown followed moments later. The referee waved it off with Ball slumped over the ropes, handing him the first loss of his professional career.

The win gives Figueroa the WBA featherweight title and caps a late turnaround in a fight that had been tightly contested for long stretches. Ball’s run as champion ends in a single round after three successful defenses, while Figueroa leaves Liverpool with the belt and a stoppage that changes the picture at 126 pounds.