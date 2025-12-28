Crawford just came off a reported $50 million payday. Against that backdrop, a five-figure wager looked modest, especially given his long-standing role as a mentor to Stevenson. Some fans read it less as confidence and more as symbolic backing — support without real risk.

Stevenson has often cited Crawford as a reference point for how to move in the sport, both inside and outside the ring. That relationship is part of why the bet drew attention at all. If it had come from anyone else, it likely wouldn’t have registered.

“Bet,” said Crawford to Adin Ross, putting a $10k bet on Shakur Stevenson to defeat Teofimo Lopez on January 31, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York. “Teo is good for what he do, but he’s getting washed.”

Crawford did not expand on the reasoning behind the amount, and Stevenson has not publicly responded. The fight itself remains unchanged, but the moment added another layer to how fans are reading the dynamic going in.

Whether the bet proves meaningless or quietly telling will be answered on January 31.