Kell Brook Returns To Honor Ricky Hatton In Dubai

Brook, 39, has not fought since stopping Amir Khan in February 2022, a rivalry victory that read like a natural closing chapter. The April 11, 2026 event was originally built for Hatton’s own return before the Manchester two-weight champion died last September at age 46. Brook’s involvement converts the night into both competition and tribute.

Hatton’s son Campbell, 25, along with his cousins Lola and Jack, the children of Matthew Hatton, are all scheduled to fight on the undercard that their father and uncle once fronted. The fighting Hatton name now runs across the bill, placing the family name across the card rather than limiting the tribute to ceremony.

“After that much time out, getting back in the gym with lads 20 years younger than me and trying to keep up, I was thinking, what have I got myself into here? I did this for years,” Brook told Daily Star Sport.

“But I stuck with it. It’s one day at a time. Days turn into weeks, weeks into months, and now everything’s coming together. The fitness is there, I’m in great shape, I’m healthy.”

Stepping in carried personal meaning for Brook once the call arrived.

“It means the world to me that I got the call to step in for Ricky. I understand what we’re all going through and what this fight represents. For me, this is for people who are struggling,” he said. “I’ve struggled myself – with depression, addiction, mental health – and it’s important to say that it’s OK not to be OK, and that it’s OK to reach out.”

Brook keeps the door open as the Hatton name tops the event

Brook declined to treat the fight as a final appearance.

“You never know. It’s one fight at a time. But my joy is back, and you never know – those big fights might still be there.”

He pointed back to the Khan win when measuring his place in British boxing.

“I left the sport with a tremendous win against Amir Khan. I’m one of the top boys in British boxing, and if things go well, we’ll see what happens.”