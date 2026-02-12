Twice Wasn’t Enough

“He wants to be the best. That’s how he’s always been. He’s told me he wants to fight Usyk again,” Warren said to Sky Sports. “Tyson’s a fighting man. He loves it. He goes in the gym and when he gets down to serious training, he wants to see an end result and the end result for him is fighting.”

The story being sold centers on pride and legacy, dressed up as one final charge toward the top of the sport. Fury, in this version, is simply wired to compete and unwilling to walk away.

The record tells a colder version. Fury had two full camps to solve Usyk and failed to do it. Usyk made the cleaner adjustments in their first fight and finished stronger, then returned in the rematch and left far less room for dispute. Fury boxed well in stretches, but across twelve rounds he was outworked and outthought.

The Makhmudov Risk

Makhmudov is the wrong kind of risk for a fighter trying to find his footing. He is a 6’6″ colossus who brings a 90% knockout ratio and a style predicated on brute force attrition. While Fury has spent his career out maneuvering larger, slower men, he is now entering the ring with eroded confidence and a year’s worth of ring rust.

Makhmudov doesn’t offer the technical puzzles that Usyk does, but he provides a physical tax that a 37 year old Fury may no longer be equipped to pay. In a “tune-up” fight, you generally look for a partner who lets you look good; Makhmudov is a predator designed to make you look old.

If his legs fade against a puncher like Makhmudov, the comeback stalls and the Usyk trilogy disappears.

When Pride Takes The Wheel

If Fury wins, the trilogy talk will gather pace and be packaged as unfinished business. If he struggles, the appetite for another Usyk fight will cool quickly. Either way, the central issue does not change. Fury believes he was hard done by and that he can correct it.

Wanting a different ending does not guarantee one. At some point, chasing the same opponent a third time stops looking like destiny and starts looking like a refusal to accept what already happened.