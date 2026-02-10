The judges scored it 99-91, 99-91, and 100-90 in favor of Pagan, who defended his WBO NABO lightweight title in the main event of a Salita Promotions card streamed on DAZN. Jimenez dropped to 18-3 with 10 stoppages.

Prospects are judged less by wins than by how cleanly they secure them

The opening rounds were disciplined. Pagan boxed behind his jab, found the straight right hand with regularity, and kept Jimenez at range. He banked early rounds by winning exchanges clean keeping the fight at his preferred range. At that stage, it looked like a straightforward night for the heavy favorite.

Jimenez made it physical in the middle rounds and shifted the fight. The Nicaraguan pressed forward, worked the body and forced Pagan toward the ropes. A cut opened over Pagan’s brow, adding tension and giving Jimenez a brief stretch of success as he increased his output. Pagan still banked rounds, but he had to work harder than anticipated.

The final two rounds restored order. Pagan landed a sharp right hand in the ninth that momentarily shook Jimenez, and closed the tenth with cleaner, more consistent work. The scorecards reflected the early dominance and late control.

For Pagan, it was a successful homecoming and another win added to his record. He remains undefeated and should move closer to the WBO’s top tier at 135 pounds. The performance, though, showed that sustained pressure can test him when the pace shifts and the fight becomes less predictable.

The win stands. The learning curve continues. This kind of performance by Pagan was a setback. Yes, he got the victory, but he did not perform like a top tier level 135 pounder against a fighter that he should have been able to dominate.