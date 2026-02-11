“It Was a Shower of Objects”: Robles Recalls Liverpool Ring Escape

A Shower of Objects

Robles detailed the chaotic scene in a video posted shortly after the fight, describing a victory celebration that was cut short by flying missiles.

“We were celebrating in the ring, jumping around, happy because we had just won the world title by knockout in the last round,” Robles said to Salvador Rodríguez. “Suddenly, they started throwing water bottles, soda cans, coins, everything at us from the crowd. It was a shower of objects coming down on the whole team.”

The trainer noted that the barrage came from various sections of the crowd as the reality of Ball’s defeat set in.

Security Evacuation

As the debris continued to fall, security teams scrambled to protect the new champion and his staff. Robles gave credit to the security for the quick thinking for preventing them from getting hurt. The security personnel immediately surrounded Figueroa’s team, shielding them from debris.

Emergency Exit: The team was ushered out of the ring while officials were still tallying the final result.

Safety First: Robles admitted the situation felt like it was on the verge of a riot.

“Thank God the security reacted fast and got us out of there right away,” he said. “It could have turned into something worse, maybe even people getting hurt.”

Class Amidst the Chaos

Despite the hostile reception, Figueroa remained a professional. Once the tension cooled, he made a point to visit Ball’s dressing room. In a show of sportsmanship that stood in stark contrast to the scene in the arena, Figueroa congratulated the former champion and even returned the belt to him there as a gesture of respect.

While the final minutes in the ring were defined by flying cans and coins, the fight itself will be remembered for Figueroa’s incredible grit and the sudden silence he brought to Liverpool.